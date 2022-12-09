ZOO BOO! Halloween celebration kicks off at San Antonio Zoo

The trick or treating occurs daily and includes exciting interactions with little ghouls and goblins.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Zoo's annual Halloween festival and celebration is kicking off this week.

ZOO BOO! is the popular celebration that includes trick-or-treating, pumpkin spice, live music, costume contests and more. The event is presented by Valero Benefit for Children.

The event is described as non-scary and family friendly. The trick or treating occurs daily and includes exciting interactions with little ghouls and goblins. The candy used in the trick or treating is made with palm oil from sustainable sources to protect the animals, the zoo says.

The zoo encourages visitors to dress up in non-scary costumes. Admission to ZOO BOO! is included with Standard Admission and is free for San Antonio Zoo members.

“Cooler fall temperatures are blowing in the Halloween season at San Antonio Zoo,” said Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “Guests are in for a treat as we activate the zoo with fun activities for kids and adults! Whether you are there for candy or to see the legendary Chupacabra, you will have a memorable time at San Antonio Zoo and help secure a future for wildlife while doing so.”

Also this year, the San Antonio Zoo Train will become a 2-mile singalong as it winds its way through Brackenridge Park. The singalong will take place on the zoo's two new trains that are now in rotation.

Visitors can also participate in the Cowboy's Scavenger Hunt. Children can get a mp and find all the hidden Cowboy signs around the park and turn in their map for a prize.