SAN ANTONIO — Are you a Selena fan? Or better yet, do you have what it takes to rock the Selena confidence the superstar was known for in the 90s?
You can enter a Selena look-a-like contest on Friday, Sept. 13., between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m., at the Paradox on 5545 NW Loop 410.
The first-place winner will take home $500, followed by second place with $300 and third place with $200, the Facebook post said.
For more information, visit the event Facebook page or call (210) 608-9727.
