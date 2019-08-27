SAN ANTONIO — Are you a Selena fan? Or better yet, do you have what it takes to rock the Selena confidence the superstar was known for in the 90s?

You can enter a Selena look-a-like contest on Friday, Sept. 13., between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m., at the Paradox on 5545 NW Loop 410.

The first-place winner will take home $500, followed by second place with $300 and third place with $200, the Facebook post said.

Selena Look-A-Like Contest Dance event in San Antonio, TX by Paradox on Friday, September 13 2019 with 616 people interested and 40 people going.

For more information, visit the event Facebook page or call (210) 608-9727.

RELATED: Report: Netflix chooses actress to play Selena in new series

RELATED: Bidi bidi, yum yum!

RELATED: New Selena mural to be installed in Corpus Christi