You can sign up for a Halloween costume contest for your dog

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Spooky season is around the corner, and if you have a furry friend who needs to sport their costume for a local contest, keep reading.

Muck & Fuss Craft Beer and Burger Bar on 295 E San Antonio Street is hosting their 3rd annual Howl-o-ween Dog Costume Contest on Wednesday, October 27, starting at 6 p.m. on their patio.

Owners will have 30 seconds to present their dog's costume to the crowd and judges. The winners will be chosen based on crowd participation.

Of course, there will be prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.

To sign up, email Halloween.muckandfuss@gmail.com with the following information:

● Owners Name

● Phone Number

● Pet's Name

● Breed Info

"Get creative and be sure to join Muck & Fuss for this special spooky event!" the press release says.

