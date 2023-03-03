'Yellowstone' star coming to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo

Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler in the series, will be making two appearances including a Q&A session and an after-dark party.

Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler in the hit Western drama series, will make an appearance on Tuesday, March 14 at a VIP meet and greet at Berg Hospitality Group’s The Ranch at RodeoHouston.

There will be a Q&A session with the Yellowstone star followed by a photo opportunity for you and up to five guests.

Tickets for Cole Hauser Q&A session and photo

Tickets for a table for the Q&A session with Cole Hauser range from $1,000 to $2,500 depending on how many guests are in your party.

A table for 2 is $1,000

A table for 4 is $2,000

A table for 6 is $2,500

This includes one professional photo that will be available for download the day after the event as well as one iPhone photo with Cole Hauser and your group, plus one souvenir signed photo of Cole upon exit.

Those interested can purchase their tickets here.

Tickets for The Ranch After Dark Party with Cole Hauser

On Wednesday, March 15, there will be an After Dark Party at The Ranch along with another photo opportunity with the Yellowstone star and the Kurt Van Meter Band.

This event is from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Guests can party with Hauser and his favorite Montana-based band, the Kurt Van Meter Band.

There will be VIP tables available in a roped-off section near the Yellowstone actor. The table includes a photo opportunity with Hauser and your group of up to six people prior to the concert.

The photos will be taken from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. with the line forming at 9 p.m.

VIP Tickets

VIP table and photo* for up to four people - $2,500 ($2,000 upfront charge for the photo, $500 minimum food & beverage spend upon arrival**)

VIP table and photo* for up to six people – $3,000 ($2,500 upfront charge for the photo, $500 minimum food & beverage spend upon arrival**)

*This includes one (1) professional photo (that will be available for download the day after the event) as well as one (1) iPhone photo with Cole Hauser and your group, plus one (1) souvenir signed photo of Cole upon exit.

**Does not include tax, service fees or gratuity.

Tables are limited for this event. Those interested can purchase their tickets here.

Organizers advise guests to purchase their general admission ticket ahead of time to skip the cover charge at the door.

General admission starts at 10 p.m. and tickets will be $100 per person prior to March 15 and $150 day of at the door.

The general admission price does not include tax, service fees or gratuity. This also does not include a photo with Hauser.

They will not be allowing in any guests after 9 p.m. without a cover fee and wristband.