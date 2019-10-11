SAN ANTONIO — The 10th Annual Wounded Veteran Charity Golf Tournament is around the corner and the community is encouraged to hit the green in honor of those who served.

The event is taking place Monday at the Republic Golf Club with check-in and breakfast tacos beginning at 7 a.m.

Prizes will be given for 1st and 10th place, and during the tournament, golfers will have the opportunity to compete for the closest to pin, longest drive and raffle drawings, the press release says.

"It’s a privilege to be able to support our nation’s wounded warriors and connect them to their communities," said General Manager of Booz Allen's San Antonio office, Mark Rydell.

If you are interested in helping support this Veteran's Day cause, either with donations or participation as a golf team, visit and select the San Antonio event or contact Tournament Director Ray Johnson at Johnson_Ray@bah.com