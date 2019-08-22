SAN ANTONIO — If you're 21 and over and looking to take a "shot" at having a fun weekend, the Witte Museum is hosting a "Whiskey Business" themed event, alongside Republic Whiskey and 1876 Bourbon.

You can sample dozens of whiskeys, scotches and bourbons on Saturday, between 8 and 11 p.m., at the Museum on 3801 Broadway Street.

The Facebook posts says they'll be featuring Republic Whiskey, which won the silver award for "Best Texas Whiskeys" at the Texas Whiskey Festival.

You can also sample 1876 Bourbon, voted "People's Choice" winner at the Texas Whiskey Festival.

You can purchase tickets online at Local Culture Tickets for this "neat" event.

