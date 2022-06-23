Where you can learn about Muxes, a third gender recognized in an indigenous Mexican community

Film showing at the Mexican Cultural Institute is a part of San Antonio's First Pride Week.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio’s first Pride Week is going strong with over a dozen official events on the schedule. The latest is a film screening Thursday night at 6 p.m. that proves to be an international affair.

"Whoever you are, you're welcome. Because that's the thing about the LGBT community, is that it's a very welcoming community," said Pride San Antonio Incorporated President Phillip Barcena.

Barcena said he considers San Antonio's first Pride Week a big success

"Last year, when they did the pride at the Zoo, they had only 500 people,” he said. “They had over 4,000 this year."

From a big showing at the Zoo to the new banners that hang over the strip on main, to tonight's latest event...

"The Mexican Consulate is hosting a film from Mexico, and one of the people that is a special guest for the Mexican Consulate is Angel Bonilla," Barcena said. "She was a contestant on the Voice. She's Trans, from the Philippines. She's an international trans advocate. "

At 6:00 tonight, the San Antonio Mexican Cultural Institute will show a documentary about Muxes, people of a third gender that exist in an indigenous community in Oaxaca, Mexico.

"When you think of some of the regions of not only North America, but also Central America in which this exists and it's already been part of their culture for hundreds of years," he said.

Barcena said that understanding their story goes a long way to increasing acceptance overall.