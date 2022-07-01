Relax to live jazz, embrace the '80s and see a YouTube comedy sensation this weekend in San Antonio

Your weekly guide for what to do around town this weekend.

SAN ANTONIO — Test your fortitude at Superhero Adventure Night

Billing itself as a “fun superhero experience for all ages to enjoy,” the San Antonio Museum of Art will host an interactive night at its “Tony Parker’s Heroes and Villains” exhibit where visitors will answer riddles while navigating the gallery. Later, families can unfurl a blanket on the museum lawn for a screening of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

The exhibit featuring Parker’s collection of various iconic characters from pop culture in full-sized form continues until Sept. 4.

When: Friday, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Superhero Adventure Night is free with museum admission. Film screening is free and first-come, first-serve.

Where: San Antonio Museum of Art (200 West Jones Ave).

Get totally excited for ‘80s night at the zoo

Another summer weekend means another opportunity to get your groove on at the San Antonio Zoo.

Pack your highlighter-colored jackets, neon socks and all the denim you’ve got in your closet: the next Jungle Boogie Nights is all about the ‘80s. Swing by for extended hours, hang out with your favorite animals and dance to the hits spun by DJs. Maybe Bowie the Boa will make an appearance?

When: Saturday, from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Cost: Free with zoo admission.

Where: San Antonio Zoo (3903 North St. Mary’s St.).

'Rethink the Future’ at San Antonio’s premier children’s museum

The DoSeum’s sustainability-themed summer exhibit “Earth Matters: Rethink the Future” continues this weekend, allowing families to learn about biodiversity, the impact of carbon emissions and the ecological footprint humans leave.

“Earth Matters” is organized with five distinct zones, including areas focused on global natural change, interactive STEM solutions and efforts to restore the ecosystem.

When: Runs through Sept. 5.

Cost: Free with general admission.

Where: The DoSeum (2800 Broadway).

Kurtis Conner brings laughs to the Tobin

The Canadian YouTuber is bringing his brand of off-the-cuff, off-kilter comedy to the Tobin as part of an ongoing tour. Conner’s 2016 stand-up album “Cuppla Jokes” breached the Top 10 on Billboard’s comedy chart, and his YouTube videos regularly collect upwards of 3 million views while he comments on viral trends, eccentric hobbies and the weirdest in pop culture.

When: Sunday, at 7 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $34.50; buy here.

Where: H-E-B Performance Hall at Tobin Center (100 Auditorium Circle).

Nourish your soul with soothing live jazz

The 28th edition of the Balcones Heights Jazz Festival will conclude Friday, bringing more smooth sounds and food truck cuisine to the Wonderland of the Americas.

Opening this weekend’s performances is dynamic New York group Johnny P. and The Wiseguys, an eight-person ensemble, while veteran English guitarist Peter White is featured as the headlining act.

When: Friday, from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend.

Where: Wonderland of the Americas (4522 Fredericksburg Rd.).

