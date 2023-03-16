There's no better place to celebrate St. Patrick's Day than the Alamo City. 🍀

SAN ANTONIO — St. Patrick's Day is just one day away and events are underway!

On Friday, the City of San Antonio will be hosting their River Parade, the River Dyeing and the St. Patrick's Festival.

On Friday, the Downtown stretch of the River Parade will take place from 1 p.m. -3 p.m. on Friday. The Museum Reach of the River Parade will take place from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday and another showing of the Downtown stretch of the River Parade from 1 - 3 p.m. on Saturday.

We are a few days away from the St. Patricks Festival, River Parade & River Dyeing! 🍀 You can expect to see the Dyeing... Posted by City of San Antonio - Municipal Government on Wednesday, March 15, 2023

The Rustic will also be hosting a live music event decorated with Irish-inspired décor on Friday. They will also be serving shots from an Ice Luge until 1 a.m.

The music will be played by Steven Curd and admission is free and open to the public.

On March 19, the St. Patrick's Day After Party will be taking place for the first Howl at the Moon's Street Festival. There will be Silent Disco at night beginning at 5 p.m. and lasting through 2 a.m. Alamo Hot Dog and Tacos Los Hermanos will be serving up some grub. Attendees are also asked to donate to the San Antonio Food Bank from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.

If you're in the mood for some art, the St. Patrick's Day Artisan Show will be showing various handmade creations ranging from pottery, paintings and more. The show is free to attend and will take place from March 17 through March 19.