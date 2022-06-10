Have an idea for a startup company? SA Startup Week can help you bring it to life

The week-long series of events is in its seventh year. Organizers say this year will offer events that previously were spread out throughout the year.

KENS 5 spoke with Phillip Hernandez, Executive Director of SA Startup Week and COO of Geekdom, about what the week holds and what startup companies are facing in the current landscape.

The week-long series of events is in its seventh year. Organizers say this year will offer events that previously were spread out throughout the entire year. This year's festivities will also aim to bring in more creative startups and bring a focus on health and wellness.

As efforts continue to make San Antonio a destination for startup companies, SA Startup Week is bringing together a full week of events to support and inspire founders of new organizations.

"We're going to have our keynote speech given by Steve Case, co-founder of AOL and New York Times bestselling author. And he's the author of a book that was just released actually called Rise of The Rest," Hernandez said. "The idea behind that book is that cities can be revived and rise again if they build a vibrant startup culture, which is exactly what we're celebrating with San Antonio Startup Week."

The week kicks off Sunday, October 16, with a number of events focused on health and wellness. The week continues with a full slate of events each day, Monday through Friday, and larger events in the evening.

"We have Velocity Texas , 80/20 (Foundation) , Active Capital , Alamo Angels , Capital Factory , Tech Port, Tech Bloc , Generator, Trinity...all of us have gotten together to really put on an awesome seven days of content for everybody," Hernandez said. "The way that we approached it this time is a lot of those organizations have some premier events that happen throughout the year. And what I wanted to do is just organize all of those things so that we can have them all happen in one week."

Hernandez says the week is designed as a collaboration of different startup resources presented within one week to give companies a "one stop shop" way to get support.

Expanding the tent :

Hernandez hopes to shake off the misconception that startups are mainly seen in tech industries, especially in the community at his company, Geekdom, as well at Tech Bloc.

He says the companies invited to participate in Startup Week span many industries and talents.

"We have programing that caters towards health care and restaurants, retail, lifestyle, businesses, all kinds of different things. So it's really industry agnostic," Hernandez said. "If you want to start something or you want to be part of a startup, or you just want to understand what it is to be part of innovation in San Antonio, this is the conference for you."

He says they have seen a particular increase in the amount of creative companies utilizing resources for startup companies.

"We've seen an influx of creatives in our startup ecosystem in the last couple of years, and we want to show them this is a place for them as well," Hernadez said.

They include people who may have been doing creative work, like photography, digital media, digital marketing and graphic design as a hobby, and are looking to turn it into a business.

"We've seen in the last couple of years that there's more folks like that, those creative folks that are coming in and wanting to turn that into a business and wanting to provide or wanting to offer that service to, you know, to get money and they can get paid for it," Hernandez said. "And so we've realized that a lot of our resources that we provide on entrepreneurs translate over to creatives as well."