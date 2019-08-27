SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking for an aesthetically pleasing event whose goal is to bring the community together, look no further.
Elmendorf Lake Park is hosting the San Antonio Water Lantern Festival on Saturday, Nov. 2, between 4:30 and 10 p.m.
You can get your tickets online until the event day, but prices will increase on Wednesday.
The event schedule:
- 4:30 p.m.
Gates Open
- 4:30 - 7:00 p.m.
Enjoy Food Trucks / Music / Fun
- 6:30 p.m.
Design your Lantern
- 7:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Lantern Launch
"Water Lantern Festival is filled with fun, happiness, hope, and great memories that you'll cherish for a lifetime," the website said.
You can visit the Water Lantern Festival's website for more information.
