Watch a holiday movie under the stars at the Tower of the Americas

Grab a blanket and enjoy this free downtown event.

SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking for a family-friendly event in the Alamo City, here's something you can check out.

The Tower of the Americas will show the popular holiday movie "Elf" on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. as part of their "Movie in the Park" event.

The event is free to the public, however parking rates change throughout the week.

"How The Grinch Stole Christmas" will be the next movie scheduled on Dec. 11.

Movies are subject to change or cancel without prior notice, the event says.