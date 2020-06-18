Virtual Garth Brooks concert coming to drive-in theaters in San Antonio and New Braunfels

The concert will be screened on June 27 at drive-ins across America, including Rooftop Cinema Club at Six Flags Fiesta Texas and Stars and Stripes in New Braunfels.

SAN ANTONIO — If you've been itching to experience live music again, you're in luck!

Multiple drive-in theaters in the San Antonio area will broadcast an exclusive new Garth Brooks concert on June 27. The socially-distant party will be held at over 300 theaters across North America, including the Rooftop Cinema Club at Six Flags Fiesta Texas and Stars and Stripes in New Braunfels.

“I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it,” Brooks said in a statement. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 19 at 11 a.m. CT, and they'll cost $100 per car. The event website says each passenger in the car must have a seat belt. The theaters will keep cars six feet apart and follow other CDC guidelines to limit the spread of coronavirus.