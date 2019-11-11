SAN ANTONIO — Veterans Day honors brave men and women who dedicated their service to our military. To thank our veterans, San Antonio businesses are offering discounts:

Food and entertainment

54th Street Grill: Veterans and active-duty military can sup on a free meal of up to a $12 value. Proof of military service is appreciated and can be shown via military I.D. or by visiting in uniform or showing a photo in uniform.

Cracker Barrel: Veterans get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or a Pumpkin Pie Latte on Veterans Day. In addition, all customers can get $25 off miltary branch-themed rocking chairs and 25% off all other military licensed products.

Dave & Buster’s: Military and first-responders get 20% off food and game-play for themselves and up to four guests. The offer excludes games on Wednesdays.

Veterans and active duty can snack on a free appetizer. Zoe’s Kitchen: Active military and veterans will be treated to 10% off with valid I.D.

Retail:

Academy Sports + Outdoors: Military members and first responders get 10% off their entire purchase in-store and online from Oct. 27 through Nov. 11.

Many locations are offering a free haircut to service members and veterans with valid military identification. In addition, the company donates an additional dollar to the Help A Hero scholarship program on Veterans Day. Target: Military personnel, veterans and their families can get a 10% discount on one purchase in-store or online.

Travel:

MyFlightSearch: All customers can take up to $20 off Veterans Day flights.

Military veterans can get 50% off single-day tickets at SeaWorld Orlando Terranea: Veterans and first-responders get 25% off resort stays with valid I.D. Guests with proof of military or first-responder service will also receive $100 worth of resort credit. This offer is valid for stays from Oct. through Nov. 12, 2019.

For the full offers post, visit Offers' website.