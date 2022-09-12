Birds up: UTSA football team to be honored with 'Rowdy River Parade'

This comes after quarterback Frank Harris announced he is coming back to UTSA in his final year of eligibility.

SAN ANTONIO — Conference USA champions -- University of Texas at San Antonio -- will be honored on Friday with a river parade. They also earned a program-record 30 all-conference and all-freshman team accolades on Tuesday.

They're calling this the Rowdy River Parade. Get it?

That's the name of their mascot, and of course, there's a lot to celebrate.

It's happening at 7 p.m. at the Arneson River Theatre.

This also comes after quarterback Frank Harris announced he is coming back to UTSA in his final year of eligibility, and the Roadrunners are getting the support of a new non-profit to fund Name, Image and Likeness compensation to recruit and keep top athletes.

CEO Bob Wills called Harris the Roadrunners' GOAT and said that announcing his return and the NIL group now will help Head Coach Jeff Traylor on the recruiting trail.