AUSTIN, Texas — The South by Southwest Film Festival will open with Jordan Peele's latest film "Us" and it is sure to give viewers chills.

This is a highly anticipated film as Peele's first thriller, "Get Out," became the highest-grossing original debut ever. Reaching more than $176 million domestically, the film passed an 18-year-old record set by The Blair Witch Project.

The thriller will star Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Anna Diop and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Here's a look at the chilling official trailer.

What is 'Us' by Jordan Peele about?

A family takes a trip to a beachfront home where Adelaide Wilson, who is played by Lupita Nyong'o, grew up as a child. In the film, Wilson becomes increasingly concerned that something bad is going to happen to her family, mainly because of a traumatic experience from her past. Her worst fears quickly become reality when four strangers, who seem to look like each member of her family, appear at their house wearing masks. The film tracks the family's fight for survival in the two-hour long film.

The film will premiere at 6:30 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre to kick off the SXSW Film Festival and will officially debut in theaters on March 22.