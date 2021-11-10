x
UIW's 'Light the Way' holiday tradition returns with one million lights, fireworks and more

The annual holiday festival is back with in-person events to celebrate the season.

SAN ANTONIO — The popular 'Light the Way' Holiday Festival returns to the University of the Incarnate Word on Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. 

This family-friendly event will feature live music, food trucks, kids corner, Santa and of course a million twinkling lights. 

UIW will have multiple locations available for parking at no charge. 

Light the Way schedule of events:
• 3 p.m. - Gates open
• 6 p.m. - Lighting ceremony
• 9:30 p.m. - Fireworks

Masks are encouraged and hand sanitizer will be available at various locations throughout the event. 

Light the Way is free and open to the public. 

