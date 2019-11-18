SAN ANTONIO — Editor's Note: The above video aired Nov. 13.

The San Antonio Food Bank's annual 5K Turkey Trot is around the corner, expected to bring excitement to exercise while raising awareness for turkey donations.

But President & CEO of the Food Bank of the Food Bank, Eric Cooper, says he is concerned that the organization might not be able to deliver on its promise of turkeys to those facing hunger.

“We have more families requesting turkeys for the holidays than ever. Without runners or walkers on Thanksgiving morning we won’t be able to provide all the turkeys we hope to deliver over the holidays," says Cooper.

Participants, through their entry fees, donate money to place turkeys on the tables of families in need in the San Antonio area. For every race registration, the San Antonio Food Bank can provide one turkey to a family in need this holiday season, the press release says.

Community members interested in participating in the Thanksgiving Day 5k are encouraged to register on the Food Bank's website, but day-of registrations are also welcome.

Sponsored by H-E-B, the race will start at their corporate headquarters and follows a route toward the Alamo and back.

If you're interested in volunteering for this event, you can contact the Food Bank at (210) 431-8375.

