SAN ANTONIO — Grab your Halloween costumes because Target is hosting a PAW Patrol Trick-or-Treat event.
Kids are invited to come in costume and trick-or-treat their way through the store on Saturday, Oct. 26, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
They can also watch an exclusive episode of Nickelodeon's PAW Patrol, the press release says.
Click here to find participating PAW Patrol Trick-or-Treat locations.
