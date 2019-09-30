SAN ANTONIO — Grab your Halloween costumes because Target is hosting a PAW Patrol Trick-or-Treat event.

Kids are invited to come in costume and trick-or-treat their way through the store on Saturday, Oct. 26, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

They can also watch an exclusive episode of Nickelodeon's PAW Patrol, the press release says.

Click here to find participating PAW Patrol Trick-or-Treat locations.

