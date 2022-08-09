Trans-Siberian Orchestra is coming to the AT&T Center. Here's when they're performing.

SAN ANTONIO — Fans of Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be pleased to know that their favorite group is coming to the Alamo City.
They announced their winter tour -- The Ghost of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More.
They will be visiting 60 cities, and they made sure to calendar two shows at the AT&T Center, both on December 30. The first show begins at 3 p.m. and the second begins at 7 p.m.
Presales for TSO fan club members began at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. And the public can snag tickets beginning on Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. The AT&T Center's website says "special $29* tickets will be available for one week or while supplies last."
For exclusive presale access, you can sign up for their All Access Newsletter and select the "Rock" genre.
For more details on tour dates and ticket sales, click here.