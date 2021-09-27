TOOL announces February concert in San Antonio

Their tour, which kicks off in January in Oregon, is the first time the band has been on the road in 18 months, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO — Legendary rock band TOOL announced it will play at the AT&T Center in San Antonio on February 2, 2022.

Their tour, which kicks off in January in Oregon, is the first time the band has been on the road in 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour includes 37 stops including international venues.

“It is with great pleasure I get to announce our return to the road,” said TOOL drummer Danny Carey. “These past 18 months have been trying to say the least but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you.”

This comes after their latest album, Fear Inoculum, which arrived in August of 2019, following years of anticipation. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200.

TOOL is comprised of Danny Carey (drums), Justin Chancellor (bass), Adam Jones (guitar) and Maynard James Keenan (vocals).