Tickets now available for ice skating at Travis Park

The iconic Rotary Ice Rink at Travis Park is returning on Friday, Nov. 18.

SAN ANTONIO — It's the most wonderful time of the year! And with the holidays approaching means ice skating in downtown San Antonio.

The iconic Rotary Ice Rink at Travis Park is returning on Friday, Nov. 18 between Monday, Jan. 16.

Travis Park is located on 301 East Travis Street, only a few blocks from The Alamo.

The rink is presented by Valero and has been entertaining the community since 2019. Their website says nearly 200,000 people have enjoyed the experience.

To grab tickets, click here. General Admission gets you 75 minutes of skating with rentals included. One ticket costs $14 plus tax.

