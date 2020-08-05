Thunderbirds flyover in San Antonio rescheduled to Wednesday

The USAF Thunderbirds flyover is meant to honor frontline coronavirus responders and essential workers.

SAN ANTONIO — The United States Air Force Demonstration Squadron Thunderbirds will fly over San Antonio on Wednesday, May 13. The flyover was originally scheduled for May 12 but was pushed back one day due to inclement weather conditions.

The flyover will begin at 1:20 p.m. and last approximately 30 minutes. A detailed flight route will be released on Monday, May 11.

The demonstration is part of Operation America Strong, a collaborative salute from the Navy and Air Force to recognize healthcare workers, first responders, military, and other essential personnel in the fight against coronavirus.

Residents along the flight path can expect a few moments of jet noise as the aircraft pass overhead, along with the sight of six high-performance aircraft flying in precise formation.