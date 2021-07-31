This weekend wine party supports the Humane Society of New Braunfels

"We're going to donate a portion of every bottle sale as part of our new wine release to the Humane Society."

TEXAS, USA — The Kuhlman Cellars is hosting the Dog Days of Summer Wine Release Party on Sunday to support the Humane Society of New Braunfels.

Chris Cobb joined KENS 5 Eyewitness News Saturday Morning to share more about the event and the location. "We're a working farm. We're a working winery about an hour away from San Antonio, and we're growing about seven and a quarter acres of vines here. And so as part of that effort, we have a vineyard team and that vineyard team has working dogs that come out and spend the vast majority of each day with us."

One of the best parts? The dogs love to greet visitors.

"If you come out as a guest, they'll often come up and they're very smart. They will beg for some food, but they're always part of our community. And from a winery perspective, community is is what we're all about. And so as we started to think about our new winery lease, you know, our community has been through a lot over the last year and a half. And we do support quite a few charitable causes," said Cobbs. "And one of the organizations is very near and dear to our in my heart in particular is the Humane Society of New Braunfels area. So not only are we celebrating the heat in the dog days of summer, but we're also supporting that organization and all the incredible work they're doing there in New Braunfels."

They basically give a whole new meaning to "take your dog to work day." But, they also have a sweet cat at the winery named Nico!

"Nico is really the tie that we have to the Humane Society there of New Braunfels area. Our community loves animals. And in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey back in 2017, there are a tremendous number of stranded animals. And we actually adopted several cats. One of those got readopted by one of our employees that lives in San Antonio rather quickly. But Nico has really found his best life here at the estate. We call him the fuzzy prince of the porch. And when our guests walk in, he is often sitting on a chair welcoming them and he'll, you know, let you scratch his head and and purr and everything else. And he's just so much fun to have around as part of our community," said Cobbs.

As for the event happening on Sunday, Cobbs said you will literally be able to "drink the fruits of our labors" as they literally dug the holes and planted the vines themselves. And a portion of the money earned will help the Humane Society of New Braunfels.

"We're going to donate a portion of every bottle sale as part of our new wine release to the Humane Society. And hopefully we'll be able to to raise some some dollars there for for their good their good efforts. So both the presales we're doing, as well as everything that's happening at the event tomorrow, we look to hopefully donate a fair amount to to their cost," said Cobbs.