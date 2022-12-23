Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Ice skating, Peppermint Parkway

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From skating outdoors in the heart of Downtown Austin to spending time with your family for the holidays, there's no shortage of things to do to spread holiday cheer over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

With the holiday season in full swing, why not grab a pair of ice skates and truly immerse yourself in a winter wonderland like every holiday movie? In the heart of Downtown Austin, the outside foyer of the Long Center has transformed into an ice rink similar to the Rockefeller Center in New York City!

For $15, long-time ice skaters or those that are brand new to wearing skates can see the entirety of Austin for an hour. Those interested are encouraged to reserve a spot because tickets have been selling out, and every ticket includes skate rentals.

Reserve your ticket on the ice here.

The festive-focused weekend isn't complete without a drive down the holly jolly race track at Circuit of the Americas! Decked out to the nines in candy canes and snow globes, Peppermint Parkway is the perfect way to enjoy Christmas cheer and lights to the fullest extent while staying warm and cozy inside your vehicle!

Tickets for one vehicle start at $40, but visitors can add more to their entrance ticket to include admission to the Tower Observation Deck, unlimited rides at the Peppermint Plaza and more!

Reserve a ticket for the Parkway here.

Regardless of the winter holiday you celebrate this season, Austin is home to a variety of holiday-themed bars to get everyone in the holiday spirit. These bars are both a delight to those that have lived in the area for years or out-of-towners that are visiting for the season.

From the Miracle on 5th Street to Kitty Cohen's Hanukkah bar, Downtown Austin has every holiday spirit on your list to fill your cups with cheer!

Find a full list of holiday bars here.

Other events happening this weekend:

Gibson Wonderland - through Dec. 31 at the Gibson Street Bar

A Christmas Carol - through Dec. 31 at ZACH Theatre

Field of Light - through Dec. 31 at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center