Things to do in Austin this weekend: Free live music, 'Selena' screening and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area. From a free concert series in the heart of the city to a free screening honoring the Queen of Tejano, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

What's better than live music? Free live music! "Hot Summer Nights" is an annual free concert series put on by the Red River Cultural District. The event features more than 100 local artists performing Thursday through Saturday at a dozen venues in the Red River district.

The event is a completely free celebration of Austin's local music scene – so if you do go out, be sure to tip your bartenders!

When: Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Where: various venues in the Red River Cultural District

You know her, you probably love her – now it's time to celebrate her. This summer, the Austin Parks Foundation and Alamo Drafthouse have partnered for free movie screenings at the Moody Amphitheater, and Friday's is "Selena"!

Before the movie, attendees can catch live music by Selena tribute band Bidi Bidi Banda. The event will also include family-friendly activities, a photo booth, concessions and a Selena costume contest.

When: Doors at 6 p.m. Friday, followed by live music. Movie begins at sunset

Where: Moody Amphitheater, located at 1401 Trinity Street

Looking for something special? Every first Saturday, the Wimberley Lions Club hosts Wimberley Market Days, featuring hundreds of vendor booths, concessions and more. This Saturday's event will also feature music from Monte Good, Jeff Jacobs and Alias Newman.

When: Saturday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Where: 601 FM 2325 in Wimberley

Breakdancers are preparing their best moves for Red Bull's breakdancing regional qualifier on Sunday in Austin.

Dancers will compete one-on-one to see who will advance to the finals.

The competition on Sunday is at ACL Live on Willie Belson Boulevard.

Tickets to watch are $10 and the event starts at 5 p.m.

Other events going on:

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter