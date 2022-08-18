LIST: Things to do during Austin Pride weekend

Here's a look at some of the LGBTQ Pride events going on in Austin this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The month of June is nationally recognized as Pride Month, when cities across the country host parades and festivals to celebrate their LGBTQ+ communities.

But Austin likes to do everything a little differently. Austin Pride is held in August, and this weekend marks the return of the city's Pride festival and parade after two years of pandemic-related cancellations.

In addition to the parade, a number of other fun Pride events are planned over the next couple of days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

If you're looking to kickstart your Pride weekend early, you can head out to the Everybody Say Love! Pride Market at the South Congress Hotel. The event is a partnership between Eastside Pop-Up, the Little Gay Shop and Still Austin Whiskey Company and will feature more than 20 local vendors from the LGBTQ community. There will also be music, a drag performance and drink specials. The market will benefit Out Youth Austin.

When: Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: South Congress Hotel, located at 1603 S. Congress Ave.

Of course, the main events of Austin Pride are the official festival and parade! The combined events make for an all-day celebration of the LGBTQ community, complete with vendors, performances, food, drinks and more.

The Pride Festival will be held at Fiesta Gardens from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday. You can buy tickets in advance, but they will also be available at the gates. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 7 to 17 and free for children 6 and under.

Meanwhile, the parade is free for everyone! It will kick off at the Texas State Capitol at 8 p.m. and march down Congress Avenue, ending on the bridge. Click here for information about parking and transportation – and be sure to wave at the KVUE folks you see marching by!

When: Festival is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Parade starts at 8 p.m.

Where: Fiesta Gardens and the Downtown Austin's Warehouse District

Pre-Pride parade events

Before you head to the parade, you might want to stop by another Pride event close by. Thankfully, there are plenty of options, including but not limited to:

Sunday drag brunches and events

Waking up the morning after a fun event like the Austin Pride parade can be a bit of a drag – but you can make it more fun by heading to a drag brunch.

There are a ton of fabulous drag events scheduled for this Sunday. Here are just a few:

Other Pride events happening this weekend:

Several LGBTQ artists also have shows in Austin this weekend, including comedian Cameron Esposito and musician Caroline Rose. Performances of cult classic musical "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" are also scheduled at the Dougherty Arts Center through Aug. 27.

And of course, if you're looking for a more subtle way to boost Austin's LGBTQ community, you can support any of these LGBTQ-owned businesses.

