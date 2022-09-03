The Wash Tub hosting Blood Drive this weekend

The blood drive will take place over the course of three days beginning Saturday Sept. 3 and ending Sept. 5.

SAN ANTONIO — This weekend, The Wash Tub and the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center are partnering up and hosting a blood drive and those who participate will receive gifts.

The blood drive will take place from Sept. 3 - Sept. 5 at 11 of their locations and those who participate will receive a free car wash voucher ($20 value) and a $20 e-gift card to the store of choice from the STBTC online store, the organizations said.

The donations are by appointment, but The Wash Tub said walk-ins are welcome if spots are open. You can register here. You can also fill your health information out on their website here on the day of your appointment to save time.

The 11 locations are below:

Saturday, September 3, 9am - 2pm

Sunday, September 4

Monday, September 5, 10am - 2pm