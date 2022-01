It will also help celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Air Force. The show will run April 23 and April 24.

SAN ANTONIO — The Great Texas Air Show returns to Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in the spring.

The show was canceled last year because of the pandemic. The event will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds among other demonstration teams.

It will also help celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Air Force. The show will run April 23 and April 24.

It's free and open to the public, and will also be livestreamed.