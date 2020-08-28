The Good Kind to host third installment of socially distant dating event

If you're looking to meet and interact with new people in a safe, socially distant environment, then this might be the event for you.

SAN ANTONIO — The days of maskless social human interaction seem long ago, but as the coronavirus pandemic continues, people and businesses are finding new and unique ways to make it work.

One of those businesses is The Good Kind in Southtown.

With its installments of 'Dating at a Social Distance,' the popular restaurant/venue is putting a coronavirus-era twist on speed-dating.

According to a press release for the event, "Despite the distance, love finds a way and The Good Kind is encouraging individuals searching for love to start by looking 6 feet in front of them."

Participants can enjoy food and drinks while getting to know others in the outdoor garden lounge that lends itself to a safe and socially distant environment.

Daters will be six-feet apart and have five minutes with one another before moving on to the next person.

At the end of the night, participants can fill out a card with matches, and organizers will sort them and call the daters.

The third installment of 'Dating at a Social Distance' takes place this Saturday, August 29th from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m with an after-party going on 'til midnight.

Check-in is from 7 to 7:30 p.m.