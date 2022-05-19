Effort to connect SA and Austin with 100 miles of trails underway

The Great Springs Project would connect San Antonio to Austin through 100 miles of a series of trails through famous and historic springs along the way.

The project's leader, a new board member and the local cycling community all weighed in on what the new trail system could mean for the area and their hopes for the future.

A vision that will take nearly a decade in a half to become reality is already building excitement in central and south Texas.

"It also supports the local communities," Merritt said. "There's economic impact from sales tax and restaurant taxes, bringing people here and giving them another feature to connect the River Walk in San Antonio with the great trails in Austin."

“Let's say you wanted to hike from Kyle to Buda or you wanted to hike from San Antonio to New Braunfels,” Merritt said. “You could do that in a day and you could spend a night in a nice bed and breakfast or a hotel, have a nice dinner and a glass of wine. Then you could hike or bike your way back home.”

The name of the project refers to the springs the trails will connect. The network of trails will start at Barton Springs in Austin, go down to San Marcos Springs, then Comal Springs in New Braunfels. The journey will wrap up at San Antonio Springs, which feeds the San Antonio River.

“This is a big Texas-sized project,” Merritt said. “It's really a big civic gift to Texas. To give people in the most rapidly developing part of Texas and one of the most rapidly developing areas of the country, more places to be outside.”

The project is operating in full swing, with a large staff working to put the plans in motion. Their CEO, Garry Merritt, knows what you’re probably thinking.

Chapter 2 : Preserving nature

Along with the economic benefit for these cities, the Great Springs Project will benefit the land itself - from the animals that live there, to the Edwards Aquifer.

“By working over this tight geographic area, San Antonio to Austin and the recharge zone of the Edwards Aquifer, we bring attention to the importance of the aquifer and we do land conservation projects as part of that,” Merritt said. “An amazing thing about Texas and especially this part of Texas is the incredible diversity of wildlife and species that we have from certain species that only exist in the Edwards aquifer themselves to wildlife that travels out here in these places that you would not even expect. So our goal is to add an additional 50,000 acres of parks and open space, protected lands, between San Antonio and Austin.”

Believe it or not, Merritt said a third of the trail is already complete. The Salado Creek Greenway in San Antonio is just one example of an existing trail that will be connected for the project.

“By building out trail systems in the cities from San Antonio to New Braunfels and on and on, all the way to Austin, those networks get bigger and the gaps get smaller,” Merritt said. “That’s how we’ll get this done.”