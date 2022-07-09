Temple Beth-El services canceled for Saturday

Due to security concerns, Temple Beth-El has decided to cancel services on Saturday.

SAN ANTONIO — Shabbat Services for Saturday have been canceled at Temple Beth-El due to security reasons, officials said.

The temple says after receiving information from security personnel that Saturday was not optimal to conduct Shabbat services, they decided to cancel.

Here is the entire release from the Temple.

Services for today, July 9, have been cancelled. We thank you for your understanding. Posted by Temple Beth-El San Antonio on Saturday, July 9, 2022

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.