Teachers get free entry into LEGOLAND Discovery Center, SEA LIFE Aquarium

SAN ANTONIO — The LEGOLAND Discovery Center and SEA LIFE Aquarium will be showing appreciation toward teachers for the entire month of August.

During Teacher Appreciation Days, which is August 1 - August 31, teachers will receive free entry into both the SEA LIFE Aquarium and the LEGOLAND Discovery Center here in San Antonio.

Teachers are encouraged to bring their friends and family along and can purchase up to four tickets for those who visit with them and save four dollars on each ticket.

The tickets must be purchased on site and all teachers must have a valid school I.D. or paystub upon arrival to gain entry, the Discovery Center/Aquarium said.