KERRVILLE, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video is from the 2019 Renaissance Festival.

If you're looking for family-friendly fun, you can still take a trip back in time.



In Kerrville, a Renaissance Festival continues through Sunday. Gates open at 11 a.m. and it runs until 5 p.m.

The grounds of the Hill Country Youth Center on Highway 27 are filled with food, music, arts and crafts.

It's a good place to take in a sword fight and see amazing birds of prey in flight.

They have a Facebook page if you want full details.

