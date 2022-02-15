SXSW announces next round of speakers, including Lizzo, JVN, Beck and more

SXSW kicks off on March 11 and runs through March 20.

AUSTIN, Texas — Organizers are gearing up for the first in-person South by Southwest (SXSW) since the start of the pandemic. And, on Tuesday, they announced another round of keynotes and speakers.

They include Grammy award-winning singer and rapper Lizzo, "Queer Eye" star Jonathan Van Ness (a.k.a. JVN), billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban, Congressman and Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff, and TV personality Chrissy Teigen, just to name a few.

Here are some of the newest names added to the list:

Lizzo

Beck

Neal Stephenson

Celine Tricart

Sara Bareilles

BEEPLE

Cast of "The Boys"

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Mark Cuban

Greg Daniels

James Ellroy

Falon Fatemi

Scott Galloway

Renée Elise Goldsberry

Sec. Deb Haaland

Tristan Harris

Frances Haugen

Ethan Hawke

Noah Hawley

Rashida Jones

Donna Langley

Ben McKenzie

Jonathan Van Ness

Bob Odenkirk

Guy Raz

Chrissy Teigen

Noah Oppenheim

Busy Philipps

Al Roker

Tye Sheridan

Jim VandeHei

Pam Wasserstein

“The 2022 conference program is coming together in a spectacular fashion. We could not be more thrilled to announce a keynote lineup that includes Lizzo, Beck, Neal Stephenson and Celine Tricart,” said Hugh Forrest, chief programming officer. “These acclaimed creatives, along with the featured speakers revealed today, exemplify why SXSW is an essential destination for global professionals.”

SXSW runs March 11 through March 20. For more information on the festival's 2022 programming, click here.

