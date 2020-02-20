SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — Spring Break 2020 preparations have been announced for a popular tourist destination in the Lone Star State.

Fire Chief Jim Pigg and Police Chief Claudine O'Carroll spoke at Thursday's press conference, addressing preparations and answering media questions.

Chief Pigg stated that authorities are expecting good spring break, and want to be prepared for public safety.

There will be multiple medical units on site, such as tents, buses and ambulances. Most of the units will be near Tompkins Park and Clayton's Beach Bar & Event Venue.

Extra staff has also been hired to assist in keeping the city safe; part-time police officers, jailers and traffic control personnel.

Chief O'Carroll says, "We want to emphasize safety. We want everyone to come back and come home."

Authorities advise that if you are swimming, you go with someone. They also shared the importance of not drinking any liquid from containers that could be compromised.

"We had one of the biggest concerts last year with Cardi B with zero incidents, so I think we're getting it down," said Cheif O'Carroll.

There will be drones and cameras in place to monitor heavy crowds, authorities said.

