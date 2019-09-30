SAN ANTONIO — Spaghetti Warehouse is hosting a "Free Family Fiesta Day" to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month.

The event is taking place on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on 1226 East Houston Street.

There will be music, face painting, a balloon artist, bounce house and more, the press release says.

“What better way to celebrate than by coming together for an afternoon of fun,” said Marketing Director of Spaghetti Warehouse Restaurants Inc. Kristin Austin.

For more information, you can visit the restaurant's Facebook page.