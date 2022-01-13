x
'Snow day' to be hosted by Sunshine Cottage School for Deaf Children

More than 12,000 pounds of snow, which will be shaved ice from Pure Party Ice Company, will fall.

SAN ANTONIO — It will be snowing in South Texas! Well, with a twist.

The Sunshine Cottage School for Deaf Children will be hosting a a "snow day" on Friday at 8:30 a.m. on 603 East Hildebrand Avenue.

Students take the slopes bright and early until 11:30 a.m. to enjoy the "snow." They'll also learn about colder temperatures and how weather can affect day-to-day life.

Students will play in the white powder, building snowmen and making snow angels. A tradition they have maintained since 2005.  

"The Weather Service expects 2-4 inches of snow on the backside of campus near the rear entry gate," the school said.

