'Snow day' to be hosted by Sunshine Cottage School for Deaf Children

SAN ANTONIO — It will be snowing in South Texas! Well, with a twist.

The Sunshine Cottage School for Deaf Children will be hosting a a "snow day" on Friday at 8:30 a.m. on 603 East Hildebrand Avenue.

Students take the slopes bright and early until 11:30 a.m. to enjoy the "snow." They'll also learn about colder temperatures and how weather can affect day-to-day life.

Students will play in the white powder, building snowmen and making snow angels. A tradition they have maintained since 2005.

More than 12,000 pounds of snow, which will be shaved ice from Pure Party Ice Company, will fall.

"The Weather Service expects 2-4 inches of snow on the backside of campus near the rear entry gate," the school said.