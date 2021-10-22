Show off your dog's Halloween costume and possibly win a prize

"Help us raise awareness around homeless dogs and cats in San Antonio while enjoying the comedy of pets dressed up in costumes!"

SAN ANTONIO — Pets in Halloween costumes?! It doesn't get better than this!

SNIPSA is hosting its 4th annual Halloween costume contest for pets. The event will take place between 5:30 and 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Pinkerton's Barbecue on 107 West Houston Street.

The event is free. But, if you want to submit your furry friend into the contest, it will cost $5. There is also a $5 raffle for Spurs tickets and more.

For more information about the event, and SNIPSA, click here.

"Who knows, you may be spooked by cuteness and decide to leave with a rescue," the release says.

See flyer for more info: