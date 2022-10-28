'Let's get a little out of line!!' Shania Twain making tour stops in Texas

The singer's opening a new era in her music career with her "Queen of Me" album and tour. She'll be in the Lone Star State with Mickey Guyton in July 2023.

TEXAS, USA — No, you're not waking up dreaming. The country icon is releasing a new album and a worldwide tour.

Shania Twain's starting her next era of music with her "Queen of Me" album, which is set to be released on Feb. 3, 2023. She'll then go on a 49-date tour around the world from April to September.

The "Queen of Me" tour will make two stops in Texas. She'll be at Dallas' Dos Equis Pavillion on July 21, then Houston's Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on July 22.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.

The singer posted the announcement to social media saying she wants to celebrate this new chapter of her life and music with her fans.

"These days, I'm feeling very comfortable in my own skin - and I think this album reflects that musically. Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered," she wrote. "This one's gonna be a big party - no inhibitions, no conditions, let's get a little out of line!!"

Twain's touring with seven different artists who will perform as her opening acts for different shows. Mickey Guyton, who was born in Arlington, will open for Twain's Texas concerts and her show in Kansas City.

Guyton shared the concert dates on social media saying she grew up listening to Twain and she's looking forward to the tour.

"There are no words other than I’m just so damn grateful for this full circle moment," Guyton wrote. "Thank you Shania."