Mark your calendar: Second annual Filipino Pacific Islander Festival returning to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — The 2nd Annual Filipino Pacific Islander Festival is happening in June, and folks are gearing up for the big event.

The party last year was a huge success with hundreds of people who were eager to try unique foods, watch performances and enter contests.

This year, it's happening at The Garden Ridge Civic Center on Saturday, June 3, between 12 and 9 p.m. Then, the fun continues on Sunday between 12 and 7 p.m.

The two-day event will host vendors, musicians and fun for all ages.

"Make sure to mark your calendars!" the event wrote on Facebook. Check out the event page here.

