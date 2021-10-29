SeaWorld announces baby beluga whale's new name

On Tuesday, theme park had asked its visitors to help choose a name for the baby boy.

SAN ANTONIO — SeaWorld announced the new name of its newest baby beluga whale on Facebook on Friday.

On Tuesday, theme park had asked its visitors to help choose a name for the baby boy. The options were Ryukzak– Russian for backpack (He often rests on his mother Luna's back like a backpack.), Tulok - of Inuit origin, "warrior of the stars", and Yuka - of Inuit origin, "bright star".

Once the votes were tallyed, the baby beluga whale was officially named...TULOK! Seaworld says his mother, Luna, has a celestial name, so its only fitting that he does as well.

His mother Luna has a celestial name so it's only fitting that he does too. Thanks for all your comments. With a... Posted by SeaWorld San Antonio on Friday, October 29, 2021