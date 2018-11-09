SAN ANTONIO — If you have a passion for all things Selena, then you won’t want to miss this!

Hard Rock Cafe San Antonio is hosting an event on Tuesday, September 18 from 6 to 10 p.m. to try to find the Ultimate Selena Fan. There will also be live music by popular Selena tribute band, Bidi Bidi Banda and drink specials. Next week's event will be hosted by special guest emcees, Bean & Chisme’s Nina Duran and Samantha Najera.

Hard Rock Cafe will be selling a Selena Sangria specialty drink for $9.25. When purchasing the Selena Sangria, guests will receive a limited edition Selena pin. There will be a limit of one Selena pin per person while supplies last.

The winner of the contest will be deemed San Antonio’s Ultimate Selena Fan and dance away with a grand prize of $100 Hard Rock Cafe Gift Card, featured on Hard Rock social media pages, Ultimate Selena Fan sash and limited edition Selena Pin.

If you want to enter the contest, here's what you need to do:

The search for the ultimate Selena fan begins online with a call for fans follow Hard Rock on Instagram @hrc_sanantonio and post a short video to Instagram with the hashtag #HardRockSelenaFan explaining or showing why they should be crowned the ultimate Selena fan.

Contestants will then compete in two live portions at Hard Rock Cafe at the September 18th event. This will include a Selena dress-up contest to find the person that best captures Selena’s love for fashion and a trivia competition.

For more information, visit the Hard Rock Cafe website.

