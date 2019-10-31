SAN ANTONIO — The holidays are around the corner and Santikos is holding a toy-drive so kids throughout the community can have something to unwrap on Christmas morning.

Between Nov. 1 and 30, you can bring in a new toy with a suggested retail value of $5 or more to any Santikos location.

Those who donate will receive a free popcorn and 30 minute game card, the press release says.

Every year, Santikos said they collect toys throughout the month of November to distribute to local charities in December.
