You can watch a movie at Santikos for $1 this fall season

SAN ANTONIO — If you want to see a movie in theaters, but you don't want to break the bank, Santikos has you covered.

They're hosting their "Fall Movie Series" beginning on Friday where some of your favorite classics will be available to watch for $1.

Between Sept. 23-29, you can catch Casper and Beetlejuice for $1 at every Santikos location except for Silverado.

"Be sure to get your tickets now," Santikos says.

Check out the full schedule here:

Week 1 - September 24 - 29

Casper

Beetlejuice

Week 2 - September 30 - October 6

The Corpse Bride

The Lost Boys

Week 3 - October 7 - 13

Coraline

Little Shop of Horrors: Directors Cut

Week 4 - October 14 - 20

Monster House

Midsommar

Week 5 - October 21 - 27

The Addams Family (2019)

Hereditary

Week 6 – October 28 - November 3

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

IT (2017)