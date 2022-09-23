You can watch a movie at Santikos for $1 this fall season

SAN ANTONIO — If you want to see a movie in theaters, but you don't want to break the bank, Santikos has you covered.
They're hosting their "Fall Movie Series" beginning on Friday where some of your favorite classics will be available to watch for $1.
Between Sept. 23-29, you can catch Casper and Beetlejuice for $1 at every Santikos location except for Silverado.
"Be sure to get your tickets now," Santikos says.
Check out the full schedule here:
Week 1 - September 24 - 29
- Casper
- Beetlejuice
Week 2 - September 30 - October 6
- The Corpse Bride
- The Lost Boys
Week 3 - October 7 - 13
- Coraline
- Little Shop of Horrors: Directors Cut
Week 4 - October 14 - 20
- Monster House
- Midsommar
Week 5 - October 21 - 27
- The Addams Family (2019)
- Hereditary
Week 6 – October 28 - November 3
- Hotel Transylvania (2012)
- IT (2017)
Click here for more information, and details surrounding other deals offered by Santikos.