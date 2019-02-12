SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking to "Get Offline, Get Outside and Get Wild," the San Antonio Zoo is offering Cyber Monday admission with a buy one, get one free offer.

The offer is available at the zoo's ticket windows between noon and 9 p.m.

“We know that people are both healthier and happier when they spend time outside, so this offer is an extra incentive for them to do just that here at the zoo," said President & CEO of the San Antonio Zoo Tim Morrow.

This offer also includes Whataburger Zoo Lights, a wild, winter wonderland filled with a jaw-dropping array of twinkling lights, the press release says.

