San Antonio Zoo looking for the next 'King and Queen of the Jungle'

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Zoo is looking for their next King and Queen of the Jungle at their upcoming Jungle Contest for the Kids Zoo Ball 2021.

The ball is called "Once Upon a Tail" will be held on Friday, October 1. This is the fourth year the Kids Zoo Ball will be held.

The zoo is offering prizes for the Jungle Contest that include being a zoo keeper for a day and a ride on a Fiesta float. The contest consists of raising money for the zoo's mission.

Four girls and four boys have the opportunity to receive the following prizes for placing 1st, 2nd, 3rd, or 4th in the Jungle Court.

Queen/King of the Jungle (Girl and Boy who raise the most funds, 1st place):

Ride on one of the San Antonio Zoo 2022 Fiesta Parade Floats (dependant on FIESTA scheduling)

Photo prominently displayed on Kids Zoo Ball sign at the entrance.

Photo displayed at an animal habitat of the animal you choose to adopt.

Princess/Prince of the Jungle (2nd place):

Photo displayed on Kids Zoo Ball sign at the entrance.

Duchess/Duke of the Jungle (3rd place):

Photo displayed on Kids Zoo Ball sign at the entrance.

Lady/Lord of the Jungle (4th place):

Photo displayed on Kids Zoo Ball sign at the entrance.