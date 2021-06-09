San Antonio Zoo looking for the next 'King and Queen of the Jungle'

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Zoo is looking for their next King and Queen of the Jungle at their upcoming Jungle Contest for the Kids Zoo Ball 2021.
The ball is called "Once Upon a Tail" will be held on Friday, October 1. This is the fourth year the Kids Zoo Ball will be held.
The zoo is offering prizes for the Jungle Contest that include being a zoo keeper for a day and a ride on a Fiesta float. The contest consists of raising money for the zoo's mission.
Four girls and four boys have the opportunity to receive the following prizes for placing 1st, 2nd, 3rd, or 4th in the Jungle Court.
Queen/King of the Jungle (Girl and Boy who raise the most funds, 1st place):
- Ride on one of the San Antonio Zoo 2022 Fiesta Parade Floats (dependant on FIESTA scheduling)
- Photo prominently displayed on Kids Zoo Ball sign at the entrance.
- Photo displayed at an animal habitat of the animal you choose to adopt.
Princess/Prince of the Jungle (2nd place):
- Photo displayed on Kids Zoo Ball sign at the entrance.
Duchess/Duke of the Jungle (3rd place):
- Photo displayed on Kids Zoo Ball sign at the entrance.
Lady/Lord of the Jungle (4th place):
- Photo displayed on Kids Zoo Ball sign at the entrance.
"Kids Zoo Ball offers children and families a great opportunity to assist San Antonio Zoo in a fun and fulfilling way," said Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo. "Children are essential to San Antonio Zoo as they are the future of conservation. We strive to educate and entertain children and their families through unique nature-based experiences and encounters. Kids Zoo Ball is a way for them to earn a chance for some extraordinary animal encounters and learn from our animal care specialists."