San Antonio Zoo holds Día de Candy, gives out free candy

SAN ANTONIO — Just because Halloween will soon be over, doesn't mean the free candy has to stop.
This Sunday, the San Antonio Zoo will be passing out free candy as part of Día de Candy.
The event will be held at the zoo from 3 to 4 and will be preceded by a Pumpkin Bash, where some of your favorite zoo animals will be treated to pumpkins, which is considered a 'special enrichment item.'
Guests are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes or dress in traditional Día de los Muertos face paint and attire. Face painting will also be available at the zoo.
The event is included with zoo admission and is free for pass holders.
Pumpkin Bash Schedule
10:30 AM: Lions
10:50 AM: Rhinos
11:05 AM: Elephants
11:30 AM: Aldabra Tortoises
11:00 AM: Cowboy’s Dance Party
2:00 PM: Cowboy’s Dance Party
3:00 PM – 4:00 PM: Día De Candy Pass Out
Additional Event Activities:
Cowboy's Dance Party @ 11am & 2pm
Chupacabra Exhibit
Hay-Craze Maze on The Great Lawn
Pick a Pumpkin in Meme’s Pavilion
Pumpkin Patch in Meme’s Pavilion