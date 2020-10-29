San Antonio Zoo holds Día de Candy, gives out free candy

The day after Halloween will entail a Pumpkin Bash from 10:30 - 3 p.m. followed by the candy pass out.

SAN ANTONIO — Just because Halloween will soon be over, doesn't mean the free candy has to stop.

This Sunday, the San Antonio Zoo will be passing out free candy as part of Día de Candy.

The event will be held at the zoo from 3 to 4 and will be preceded by a Pumpkin Bash, where some of your favorite zoo animals will be treated to pumpkins, which is considered a 'special enrichment item.'

Guests are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes or dress in traditional Día de los Muertos face paint and attire. Face painting will also be available at the zoo.

The event is included with zoo admission and is free for pass holders.

Pumpkin Bash Schedule

10:30 AM: Lions

10:50 AM: Rhinos

11:05 AM: Elephants

11:30 AM: Aldabra Tortoises

11:00 AM: Cowboy’s Dance Party

2:00 PM: Cowboy’s Dance Party

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM: Día De Candy Pass Out

Additional Event Activities:

Cowboy's Dance Party @ 11am & 2pm

Chupacabra Exhibit

Hay-Craze Maze on The Great Lawn

Pick a Pumpkin in Meme’s Pavilion