San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo releases second round of entertainment lineup

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo is back in 2022 after a slimmed-down version took place in 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic.

Thursday, the rodeo released a second round of entertainment lineup which includes four new musical artists added to the list. This is in addition to the first round of entertainment acts previously announced.

The four new artists include Tanya Tucker, Tim McGray, 3 Doors Down, and Ryan Bingham, who will play on the day of the Rodeo Finals.

Take a look at the full lineup that has been released so far, included the artists previously announced.