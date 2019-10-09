SAN ANTONIO — Spurs fans can take home a piece of the action this season through a series of exclusive giveaways at select home games, a press release says.
Giveaways such as player bobbleheads, specialty Spurs cards and throwback T-shirts will be featured throughout a few home games.
The schedule says:
- Hispanic Heritage Night, Oct. 26, Spurs Lotería Card Set
- H-E-B Spurs Player Series, Nov. 27, DeMar DeRozan Bobblehead
- Flashback Friday, Dec. 6, Throwback T-Shirt
- H-E-B Spurs Player Series, Jan. 19, Patty Mills Bobblehead
- H-E-B Spurs Player Series, Feb. 26, Premium LaMarcus Aldridge Giveaway
- H-E-B Spurs Player Series, March. 22, Rudy Gay Bobblehead
- Fan Appreciation Night, April 15, Spurs caps, various prizes
The items will be given to the first 10,000 fans at the AT&T center each night in the series. The release says additional promotions and giveaways will be released throughout the season.
For more information, visit Spurs Ticket Promotions' website.
